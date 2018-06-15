MarketAxess (MKTX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $7,112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

