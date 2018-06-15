Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News headlines about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.703605575715 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations traded down $0.06, reaching $1.76, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,642. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.54. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

