Marten Transport (MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Marten Transport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 377,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.40. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Marten Transport had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Hinnendael acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marten Transport by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

