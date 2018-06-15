Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.29.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $4,337,531. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials traded up $0.51, reaching $230.06, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,848. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply