Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.29.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $4,337,531. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials traded up $0.51, reaching $230.06, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,848. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

