Barclays Analysts Give Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) a $232.00 Price Target

Jun 15th, 2018

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been given a $232.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $262.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of MLM opened at $230.20 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at $31,256,128.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 215,137.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

