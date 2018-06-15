Barclays Analysts Give Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) a $232.00 Price Target

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been given a $232.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $262.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of MLM opened at $230.20 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at $31,256,128.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 215,137.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

