Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 516.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.02.

Marvell Technology Group traded up $0.15, reaching $21.91, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 7,032,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,473. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,065 shares of company stock worth $738,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

