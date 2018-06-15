Masco Corp (MAS) Position Trimmed by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Masco by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Masco by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.45 to $35.79 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.