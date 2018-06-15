Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell (HON)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $151.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

