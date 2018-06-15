Mastercard Inc (MA) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,747 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.39% of Mastercard worth $713,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

