Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Purchases $19,470.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $19,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,028,000 after purchasing an additional 804,173 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,290,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 628,901 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,191,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,599 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

