Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 221,271 Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 513,555 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 347,123 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 353,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 315,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 167,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,594.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 494,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,147. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.39. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.49. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

