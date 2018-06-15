443,320 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 443,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $186,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,717.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

