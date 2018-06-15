292,613 Shares in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 292,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 445,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 410,283 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 343,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,063,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,337,000 after acquiring an additional 324,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

