Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 197,465 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,551,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,627,000 after buying an additional 285,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,258,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,840 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 97,958 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp traded up $0.20, reaching $39.99, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 744,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

