Match Group (MTCH) Receives $38.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Match Group to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Blatt sold 456,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $18,134,484.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,504,859 shares in the company, valued at $99,467,950.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 12,204.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.28. Match Group has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 29.86%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

