Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Insider James P. Ryan Sells 2,774 Shares

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $52,567.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 336,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,945. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,890.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

