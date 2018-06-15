PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 12,711 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $121,898.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 22,223 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $206,673.90.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 30,513 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $292,619.67.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 8,706 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $83,490.54.

On Monday, May 21st, Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 28,199 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,044.53.

Shares of PRGX Global opened at $9.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PRGX Global Inc has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.64%. equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGX. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PRGX Global by 608.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at $200,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 138.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at $389,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

