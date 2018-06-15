Insider Selling: Intu Properties plc common stock (INTU) Insider Sells 14,591 Shares of Stock

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) insider Matthew Roberts sold 14,591 shares of Intu Properties plc common stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.61), for a total value of £28,598.36 ($38,075.30).

Matthew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 30th, Matthew Roberts sold 24,982 shares of Intu Properties plc common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.60), for a total value of £48,714.90 ($64,858.07).

On Wednesday, March 7th, Matthew Roberts sold 22,046 shares of Intu Properties plc common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.78), for a total value of £46,076.14 ($61,344.88).

Intu Properties plc common stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02), reaching GBX 194.50 ($2.59), during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties plc common stock has a 52-week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.88).

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 275 ($3.66) to GBX 220 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 247 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 220 ($2.93) to GBX 210 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 220 ($2.93) to GBX 180 ($2.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.93).

About Intu Properties plc common stock

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including ten of the top 25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

