Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maui Land & Pineapple earned a news sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6285387811369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE MLP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments.

