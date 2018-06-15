Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 66,986 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.25% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $41,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $25,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products opened at $61.43 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

