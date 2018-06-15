WCM Investment Management CA Sells 32,953 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WCM Investment Management CA lowered its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA owned 0.18% of MAXIMUS worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 411.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXIMUS traded up $0.21, hitting $62.68, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,843. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

