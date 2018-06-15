Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) in a report released on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MZOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of Mazor Robotics traded down $0.40, hitting $59.99, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,551. Mazor Robotics has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Mazor Robotics had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Mazor Robotics’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mazor Robotics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mazor Robotics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mazor Robotics in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

