Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 413 Shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Honeywell makes up 3.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Honeywell during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of Honeywell traded down $2.04, hitting $149.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 88,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Honeywell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

