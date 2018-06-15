Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 23,926 Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.40 price objective (up from $21.90) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $33.00 price target on McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.91. McDermott International Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $607.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.00 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.