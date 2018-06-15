McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. McKesson updated its FY19 guidance to $13.00-13.80 EPS.

McKesson remained flat at $$150.00 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

