Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Share Price

Press coverage about McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McKesson earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3589153284864 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MCK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McKesson has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America began coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

