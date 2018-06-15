Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (MDF) Insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds Purchases 253,100 Shares

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds bought 253,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,829,658.00.

De Solidarité Ftq Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, De Solidarité Ftq Fonds purchased 18,800 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,544.00.

On Monday, April 30th, De Solidarité Ftq Fonds purchased 13,600 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,200.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, De Solidarité Ftq Fonds purchased 106,400 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,117,200.00.

MDF traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.22.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

