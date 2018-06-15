Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Medtronic opened at $86.57 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,595,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,180 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,850.1% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,787,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,695.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,366,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

