Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 856.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic traded up $0.21, reaching $86.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 6,532,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

