Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 19,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

