MEDX (MEDX) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. MEDX has a total market cap of $0.00 and $428,521.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEDX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MEDX has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEDX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00597962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00232174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00092912 BTC.

MEDX Token Profile

MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MEDX’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MEDX’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MEDX

MEDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.