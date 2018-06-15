Meir Adest Sells 1,441 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $79,961.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,971,864.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Meir Adest sold 26,559 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,459,948.23.

On Monday, May 7th, Meir Adest sold 4,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $225,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Meir Adest sold 24,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $1,255,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,499,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $1,580,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $48.20 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 520,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley set a $48.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

