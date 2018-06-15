Insider Buying: Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) insider Sue Cammarata bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Melinta Therapeutics traded down $0.05, hitting $8.20, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,412. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $249.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 327.21%. equities research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLNT shares. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. WBB Securities raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.