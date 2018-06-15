JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 260

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.46) in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.33 ($3.44).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 235.70 ($3.14). The stock had a trading volume of 76,646,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.49).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

