Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Director Meyer Malka Acquires 16,518 Shares of Stock

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meyer Malka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Meyer Malka acquired 16,500 shares of Mercadolibre stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.40 per share, with a total value of $4,973,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Meyer Malka acquired 1,708 shares of Mercadolibre stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $292.65 per share, with a total value of $499,846.20.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $320.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

