Mercer International (MERC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercer International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.1898880448972 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of Mercer International traded down $0.25, reaching $16.25, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,457. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

In other news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $178,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,852 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

