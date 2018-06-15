Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merck & Co., Inc. earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.4650656330973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.54, reaching $62.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 957,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,168. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.