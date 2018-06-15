Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.47, hitting $62.03, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 16,456,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.