Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,087,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 336,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $61.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Swann raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

