Mercury General Co. (MCY) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.18% of Mercury General worth $80,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 378,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 301,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General opened at $47.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.46. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $841.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 152.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.