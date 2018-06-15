Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

Media stories about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.9302336887857 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.09%. equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Romano bought 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $270,780.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $417,494. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

