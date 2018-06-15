Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 263.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. 281,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,463. The stock has a market cap of $385.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 313,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,681,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.