Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Director Sells $2,364,240.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $2,364,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,677,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories traded down $0.67, reaching $196.05, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.47. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 88,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 78,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

