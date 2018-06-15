Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 153.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Sigmaroc traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), hitting GBX 41.50 ($0.55), during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Sigmaroc has a 1-year low of GBX 36.25 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.60 ($0.66).

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Messaging International Plc and changed its name to SigmaRoc plc in August 2016. SigmaRoc plc was founded in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

