Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. 3,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,073. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Methanex has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.83 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,590,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.