MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $187.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $127.25 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

