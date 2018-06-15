MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48,309 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,309 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 135,451,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,255,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,968,535,000 after buying an additional 567,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,535,000 after buying an additional 7,257,371 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,885,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,357,097,000 after buying an additional 892,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $233,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

