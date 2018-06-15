Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,151.67 ($41.96).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.92) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.26) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Lord Howard Flight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,324 ($44.26), for a total transaction of £66,480 ($88,510.19). Also, insider Eugene Lockhart sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($53.35), for a total value of £228,399 ($304,086.01).

Metro Bank traded down GBX 10 ($0.13), hitting GBX 3,328 ($44.31), during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 3,162 ($42.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,056 ($54.00).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

