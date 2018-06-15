MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News coverage about MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGP Ingredients earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6004470224842 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients opened at $94.54 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $453,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $97,872.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,800.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $9,278,248. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

