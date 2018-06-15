MicroMoney 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54,638.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One MicroMoney token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $1.32 million and $54,638.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00600270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00234153 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093483 BTC.

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,135,769 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Bibox, Mercatox, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

